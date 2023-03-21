Hood River Valley High School graduate Emily Sullenger became the first wrestler in Linfield history to qualify for the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships (NCWWC) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. As a freshman, Sullenger is studying to earn a nursing degree. She competed against other girls across all NCAA Division I, II and III programs across the country.
This season marked the first year of Linfield’s wrestling program and Sullenger joined freshman teammate Ayana Medina on the inaugural trip to Nationals.
Before Sullenger joined the Wildcats wrestling program, she wrestled for HRVHS before graduating and working with Kevin Keeney at All-Phase Wrestling Club in West Linn, Ore.
“He is the most influential coach I have had in my wrestling career,” said Sullenger. “He pushed me to work harder, be precise in my technique, encouraged me through practices and supported me in competitions.”
She also credits former HRV Wrestling Coach Trent Kroll for pushing her out of her comfort zone.
“He made an impact in my life and helped give me the opportunity to be a part of the Oregon Cultural Exchange team,” she said. Sullenger spent three weeks in South Africa as a member of the Oregon Cultural Exchange team. In high school she was also a two-time state finalist. Sullenger says before she got to high school there were a couple experiences that shaped her mindset.
“I experienced a wrestling coach at a young age say I was not coachable because I was eager to learn new moves and sought ways to make my technique more precise. A few years later, I had a middle school coach email my parents that he didn’t want me wrestling on his team because he didn’t want the boys to quit after competing against me. He stated that girls were ruining the sport of wrestling,” said Sullenger. “From those experiences, I have learned to stay true to myself and not let what others say discourage me from accomplishing my goals.”
She came one step closer to accomplishing her goals by qualifying for the NCWWC. Sullenger and Medina were two of six women from Linfield to compete at the NCWWC Region V tournament hosted by Colorado Mesa University. Sullenger finished in second place in the 123-pound weight class and Medina earned fourth place in the 136-pound class.
At the NCWWC, Sullenger advanced with a bye round and followed that with a pin over Laila Oribello of Adrian College (Michigan). A chance to qualify for the medal matches, Sullenger faced returning All-American and No. 5 ranked Naomi Henry of New Jersey City University.
“I finished my collegiate season one match away from placing and gaining All-American status at Nationals. However, this experience has motivated me to set higher goals for myself to make my mark in women’s wrestling and put Linfield University on the map for wrestling,” said Sullenger.
In April, she will head to the World Team Trials in hopes of earning a spot on the World or Pan-Am team to represent Team USA.
Joining Sullenger for the first season of Linfield wrestling is fellow HRVHS graduate Elena Kroll. During her senior year at HRVHS, Kroll chose to play lacrosse for the Wildcats. Since then she has played three seasons and was named the All-NWC Second Team her sophomore year.
This year she decided to jump back into wrestling with the support of her dad, Trent. Currently Trent Kroll is the athletic director for HRVHS, but he was also a wrestling coach for many years. Elena Kroll says she was unsure how it would go, but knowing that her dad has her back made it an easier decision.
“After (wrestling matches) instead of giving critiques, he always tells or texts me that he loved watching me play. He tried to do this for wrestling this year too, but we definitely both went back to old habits,” said Kroll. “I’m used him being in that coaching role again as a comfort zone for me this year because jumping into wrestling again was nerve wracking.”
Kroll finished the season with an even overall record with 12 wins and 12 losses. She placed first at the Mat Cat Invitational and wants to thank her all of her teammates and coaches, but especially Alyssa Lampe.
“She is an insane athlete that competes at the highest levels in the world and it was an honor be coached by her,” said Lampe.
Kroll is double majoring in Anthropology and Latin American Studies with plans to graduate and move to Bandon, Ore. She wants to take some time away from school for now but intends to return to graduate school work towards a masters in secondary teaching.
“I tend to follow in my dad’s footsteps. I will 100% be applying for a coaching job in the area,” she said. “I have had a good experience with my coaches and I want to be that person for someone else.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.