Hood River Valley High School graduate Emily Sullenger became the first wrestler in Linfield history to qualify for the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships (NCWWC) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. As a freshman, Sullenger is studying to earn a nursing degree. She competed against other girls across all NCAA Division I, II and III programs across the country.

This season marked the first year of Linfield’s wrestling program and Sullenger joined freshman teammate Ayana Medina on the inaugural trip to Nationals.