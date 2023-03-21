Addison Postelwait.jpg

Hood River Valley beat the weather along with its first two opponents — one in exciting fashion — to kick off its 2023 baseball season last week.

The Eagles used a walk-off sacrifice fly from junior Jordan Webber in a come-from-behind, 5-4, win against visiting Scappoose on March 15. Two days later, HRV topped visiting St. Helens, 5-1, for a 2-0 non-league start.

