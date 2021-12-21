Tenth-ranked Hood River Valley overcame an 18-14 first-period deficit and went on to defeat visiting Milwaukie, 82-71, in a non-league boys basketball game Dec. 14.
HRV (4-2) was scheduled to travel to Parkrose the day after the Milwaukie game, but the trip was canceled because of adverse weather conditions. The Eagles have a week away from competition and are scheduled to return to the court Dec. 28 at home against Portland’s Benson and two days later will play at Hillsboro.
“Overall, I think we are starting to figure out who we can be,” HRV Coach Christopher Dirks said. “There is always going to be a lot we can improve upon, but our late-game management was much better, our fouls were lower, and our shooting was some of the best I have seen as a coach.”
Hood River was 11 for 22 on 2-point field goals and 16 of 35 on 3s — or 45% — against Milwaukie. Guard Emanuel Romero was six of 10 from behind the arc and finished with 25 points. Backcourt mate Tommy Ziegler was five for 10 on 3-pointers and scored 19 points. Romero also added eight assists, and Clayton Cook and Ryles Buckley led HRV’s 38-33 rebound advantage with nine and seven boards, respectively.
Hood River started slow, but once the Eagles found their rhythm things started clicking offensively, Dirks said.
“We started the game a little flat and had to find energy to turn things around,” Dirks said. “Another great learning opportunity for the players and coaches as we head into a short break from games.
“The break will give us a chance to connect as a coaching staff and keep working out kinks in the program. Every week has been progressing and we are having a lot of fun.”
IMC watch: As of Saturday, fifth-ranked Ridgeview continued to pace boys teams in the Intermountain Conference’s nonleague schedule. The Ravens are 6-1 overall, their lone loss against Class 6A McMinnville. Redmond, ranked sixth in Class 5A, is 5-4, having won two of three games at a tournament at Marshfield. This past spring’s league champion, Crook County, beat Parkrose and North Bend for its first two wins this past week, while Pendleton remains winless at 0-7.
