Sophomore pitcher Grace Rowan and senior outfielder Kaylyn Stanphil led Hood River Valley’s all-Northwest Oregon Conference selections on the 2023 softball all-star team.
Rowan was selected as a second-team pitcher by a vote of coaches; Stanphil was chosen as a second team pick in the outfield.
Sophomore infielder Sarah Mason was an honorable mention selection, senior Abby Kahler was honorable mention at catcher, and freshman Kanadie Lucas was an honorable mention pitcher.
Hood River Valley, coached by Madelynn Vallejo, finished sixth in its first season in the nine-team NWOC with a 6-10 record.
League champ Wilsonville led the all-NWOC selections with five first-team picks.
