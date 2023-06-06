P11574 CGN 06-07-23-ASEC-v4i23.indd

Sophomore pitcher Grace Rowan and senior outfielder Kaylyn Stanphil led Hood River Valley’s all-Northwest Oregon Conference selections on the 2023 softball all-star team.

Rowan was selected as a second-team pitcher by a vote of coaches; Stanphil was chosen as a second team pick in the outfield.

