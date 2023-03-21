Hood River Valley’s Shaw Burns and Elliot Hawley opened their senior track and field seasons with multiple wins at the March 18 Valley Catholic Ice Breaker in Beaverton.

Burns won the 100 meters in a personal-best 11.58 seconds, the long jump in another PR of 20 feet, 11 inches, and also took first in the triple jump at 40-5. Hawley won the 1500 in 4:08.81 and doubled back in the 800 a few hours later, winning the two-lap race in a personal best 2:03.36. He capped the Eagles’ season opener by running a leg on the first-place 4x400 relay.

