Hood River Valley’s Shaw Burns and Elliot Hawley opened their senior track and field seasons with multiple wins at the March 18 Valley Catholic Ice Breaker in Beaverton.
Burns won the 100 meters in a personal-best 11.58 seconds, the long jump in another PR of 20 feet, 11 inches, and also took first in the triple jump at 40-5. Hawley won the 1500 in 4:08.81 and doubled back in the 800 a few hours later, winning the two-lap race in a personal best 2:03.36. He capped the Eagles’ season opener by running a leg on the first-place 4x400 relay.
The Eagles finished second in both the girls and boys team competition to host Valley Catholic in the eight-team meet.
Joining Hawley on the long relay was junior Jackson Bullock, who also won the 400 in 54.29. Junior Chaz Rockett was third in the 200 in 24.28 and the 100 in 11.81 — both personal bests. The fourth relay team member, senior Kaiden Mitchell, was sixth in the 400 and ninth in the 800.
The Eagles represented well in the distance races, as senior William Bunch was second in the 800 and fourth in the 1500. Freshman Logan King was fifth in the 1500 (a 4:25.49 PR) and sixth in the 800.
Hood River Valley, which is competing this season in the Northwest Oregon Conference, had another winner in the field in senior Robert Wood. He improved his personal best in the pole vault by more than a foot with his winning vault of 11-6.
In the throws, senior Mynoah I’aulualo was fifth in the discus (88-11) and seventh in the shot (33-7.25) — both marks personal bests. Junior teammate Finn Mikkelsen was third in the discus at 92-7. Sophomore thrower Omar Sedano had the best finish of his teammates, with his second place in the shot at 37-3.25 — a nine-inch personal best.
The HRV girls team had three first-place finishers, led by senior Ximena Santillan, who won the 100 hurdles in 18.03 seconds. She also was seventh in the 100 and ran a leg on HRV’s second-place relay. Freshman Asal Akhmedova won the 300 hurdles and sophomore Sylvaine Farr won the pole vault with a personal-best effort of nine feet.
The Eagle girls had three second-place individual finishes: Junior Cristine Kinoshita was second in the 200 in a PR 28.53; junior Sydney Barrs cleared a personal best 4-6 in the high jump; and senior Zoe Todorov was runner-up to Akhmedova in the pole vault at 7-6.
On the track, freshman Sadie Baumann was fourth in the 1500 (PR 5:35.57), and freshman Hazel Haspela was sixth (5:52.42) in the 1500 and fifth in the 800 (PR 2:53.55).
Hood River Valley next competes April 6 at a home meet that includes Centennial, Horizon Christian School, and Wilsonville.
