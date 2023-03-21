The Hood River Valley softball team opened its season last week with a new coach, retooled roster, and a bright future.
The Eagles began the week with two exhibition games at Sandy High School and first-year head Coach Madelynn Vallejo said despite their losses — which won’t count against their record — almost every player got time on the field.
On March 15, the Eagles faced Scappoose High School for opening day at Belmont Park at Westside Elementary. HRV had a fast start, but couldn’t sustain its momentum and eventually lost, 12-10.
Hood River leadoff hitter and senior captain Kaylyn Stanphill was the first Eagle on base when she kept her cool and earned a walk on her first at-bat. Freshman Kenadie Lucas singled and was followed by another walk for sophomore shortstop Sarah Mason. With the bases loaded and no outs, starting catcher Abby Kahler earned her first hit on a line-drive single up the middle. Stanphill and Lucas scored to give HRV an early 2-0 advantage.
Hood River would score five more runs in the first inning, but Scappoose mounted a comeback and scored 10 unanswered runs.
The Eagles finally found runs again in the bottom of the seventh inning and scored three to tie the game, 10-10, and force extra innings. Scappoose scored twice and held Hood River in check in the bottom half of the inning to earn the win.
Sophomore starting pitcher Grace Rowan pitched three innings and struck out seven batters. She also led the team with three hits and three RBI. Senior infielder Mallory McNerney had two hits and three RBI.
The Eagles had one day to prepare before their next competition against St. Helens High School on Friday, March 17. Lucas earned the start on the mound for the Eagles and pitched seven complete innings in a lopsided 14-2 loss at the hands of the visiting Lions. She struck out four batters and walked none.
The Eagles made contact with the ball, but couldn’t keep it on the ground, leading to six fly balls or popups. Fielding errors plagued the Eagles, as well.
“A lot of errors are happening back-to-back-to-back, which is allowing a lot of runs to be scored,” said Vallejo. “When a team comes in here and puts up 14 runs, that is unacceptable.”
Despite the Eagles’ early struggles, Vallejo made sure to praise her team’s ability to execute. “The only reason that we scored today and in the first seven points that we put up last Wednesday was we were able to execute the little things,” she said. “We are giving them the week off so that they can kind of recharge and when they come back, it’s a brand-new ballgame.”
The Eagles will take a week off for spring break before they return to the field for a double-header against Franklin and Ida B. Wells on Monday, March 27 at Adrienne C. Nelson High School.
