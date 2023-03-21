HRV_SB_Scappoose06.jpg

Sophomore Sarah Mason and assistant coach Mychal Lucas fist bump. The Eagles dropped both games last week and will have spring break off to recalibrate.

 Noah Noteboom photo

The Hood River Valley softball team opened its season last week with a new coach, retooled roster, and a bright future.

The Eagles began the week with two exhibition games at Sandy High School and first-year head Coach Madelynn Vallejo said despite their losses — which won’t count against their record — almost every player got time on the field.