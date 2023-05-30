Hood River Valley’s boys golf team ended its season at the 2023 Class 5A state championships, culminating a spring that also included academic all-state honors for the squad.

Sophomore Davis Kerr advanced to the 5A state tourney for the second successive year, placing 37th out of 59 players on May 16 at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell. Kerr finished 51st as a freshman when the tourney was held at Trysting Tree in Corvallis.

Tags

Recommended for you