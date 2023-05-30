Hood River Valley’s boys golf team ended its season at the 2023 Class 5A state championships, culminating a spring that also included academic all-state honors for the squad.
Sophomore Davis Kerr advanced to the 5A state tourney for the second successive year, placing 37th out of 59 players on May 16 at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell. Kerr finished 51st as a freshman when the tourney was held at Trysting Tree in Corvallis.
The Emerald Valley layout is a tough, 6,650-yard monster with sloped, quick greens. Coach Erin Mason said Kerr struggled on some holes, but his golfing maturity showed — especially on the second of two days playing the course.
“Davis had to make some incredibly tough decisions on the course that most kids won’t make,” Mason said of the second-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference golfer. “When Davis found himself in a bad position, he would just chip out sideways, get back into the fairway and then move on. I really noticed some real maturity in his game this season.”
Kerr shot 91-89 — 180 for 36 holes. “This was another building year for Davis, who was making his second appearance at the state championships,” Mason said. “That, in itself, is an incredible achievement.
“In the end, I am really proud of Davis; we set goals and achieved them this season,” Mason added. “With the addition of John Olsen, HRV boys golf will make another amazing run next season.”
This year’s team of Kerr, Kiernan Chown, Olsen, and Jackson Wieseth was selected by the OSAA as a recipient of Class 5A golf all state for academics.
Mason said the HRV program once again benefited from the help of assistant Coach Mark Bauman, “who has been a huge addition to our program.
“Coach Bauman has extensive golf knowledge and will help with the development of our program and players. I also once again cannot thank Tyson Jacobs and Indian Creek Golf Course enough for allowing us to use their facility for our program.”
