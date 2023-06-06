Nearly every player on the 2023 The Dalles High state playoff baseball squad returned to Quinton Street Ballpark last week to begin practicing for the Hattenhauer Distributing-sponsored Columbia Gorge Hustlers American Legion team.

The Dalles High Riverhawks concluded the OSAA Class 4A baseball season with their first state playoff appearance in 10 years. The No. 7-ranked Riverhawks (18-10) won a May 23 first round home game, 7-3, over the Stayton High Eagles (16-7). Their season ended three days later with a, 4-0, road loss May 26 to the No. 2-ranked Gladstone High Gladiators (23-5) in the state quarterfinals.

