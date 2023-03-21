A welcome respite from the recent cold weather enabled Gorge-area small schools to kick off their 2023 track and field seasons under partial sunny skies March 17 at the annual Mullen Leavitt Invitational in The Dalles.

Fourteen schools, including many from the Class 1A District 3 competed in the non-scoring meet. Six athletes, including double-winner Sophie Hulke of Sherman High, earned wins in individual events. Hulke won the shot put (32 feet, 10.5 inches) and discus (103-7), and was second in the javelin. The Sherman junior was the Class 1A state champion in the discus in 2022.