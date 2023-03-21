The three area OSAA Class 1A baseball teams had rough starts to their seasons, as they each suffered multiple losses in non-league games last week.
After starting the season with two consecutive defeats, the Sherman County High Huskies won their first game, 4-0, over the Country Christian/North Clackamas High Christian Cougars in the second game of a March 17 doubleheader at Country Christian High School in Molalla. The Cougars (2-1) won the first game, 11-1, over the Huskies (1-2).
Sherman lost its season-opening contest, 10-8, to the visiting Class 3A Corbett High Cardinals (2-0) March 15 in Moro. The Huskies played a non-league road game Tuesday versus the Weston-McEwen High TigerScots (3-1) in Athena. Sherman’s next contest is April 4 versus the Dufur/South Wasco County High Rangers (0-2) at Dufur City Park.
Rangers lose two to TigerScots
Dufur lost a season-opening non-league doubleheader at home March 18 to the TigerScots, 19-4 and 24-3. The Rangers will play Country Christian/North Clackamas Christian March 24 in a 2 p.m. home doubleheader. The Rangers follow with a March 28, 11 a.m. non-league home game versus the Central Linn Cobras (2-0).
Lyle loses opener to Stevenson
The Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars (0-2) lost their March 16 season opener, 11-1, to the WIAA Class 2B Stevenson High Bulldogs (2-0) at Stevenson High School. The Cougars followed with a 7-0 loss to the Bulldogs in their opening home game March 18 at Lyle High School. The Cougars play their next contest March 31 in a 2 p.m. doubleheader at Country Christian/North Clackamas Christian. In Saturday’s home opener, Cougar junior pitcher Isaac Marble had a solid performance on the mound, allowing two hits.
“After watching the first two games, I thought we looked really good defensively, we’re not making too many errors and the guys are making plays a lot better than they did last year,” said Coach Dave Devoe. “We’re just not hitting very good and we’re not swinging the bats very well. So, we’ll continue working on that and we’ll get better. We have time to work on improving our hitting before our next game.”
