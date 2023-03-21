The three area OSAA Class 1A baseball teams had rough starts to their seasons, as they each suffered multiple losses in non-league games last week.

After starting the season with two consecutive defeats, the Sherman County High Huskies won their first game, 4-0, over the Country Christian/North Clackamas High Christian Cougars in the second game of a March 17 doubleheader at Country Christian High School in Molalla. The Cougars (2-1) won the first game, 11-1, over the Huskies (1-2).

