Three area Class 1A baseball teams begin their season with a number of games scheduled this week.

The defending Special District 7 champion No. 4 ranked Dufur/South Wasco County High Rangers had one of their best seasons ever a year ago (24-3 record) and they reached the OSAA Class 2A/1A state semifinals, where they lost 4-3 to the Umpqua Valley Christian High Monarchs (25-5) in Roseburg on May 31, 2022. The Rangers are hoping to continue to have more success this year.