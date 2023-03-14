Three area Class 1A baseball teams begin their season with a number of games scheduled this week.
The defending Special District 7 champion No. 4 ranked Dufur/South Wasco County High Rangers had one of their best seasons ever a year ago (24-3 record) and they reached the OSAA Class 2A/1A state semifinals, where they lost 4-3 to the Umpqua Valley Christian High Monarchs (25-5) in Roseburg on May 31, 2022. The Rangers are hoping to continue to have more success this year.
Dufur’s longtime Coach CS Little retired and first-year Coach Don Peterson is now leading the Rangers squad. The Rangers also lost a number of key players to graduation, including 2A/1A player of the year Isaac Anthony, along with all-state players Gabe Petroff, Brock LaFaver and Carson Smith. Departed seniors Kaleb Pence (SD7 second team all-league) and Conor Holloway, will also present some big shoes to fill for Dufur which lost six seniors from its 2022 team.
“It’s a tall order to replace CS, that’s for sure,” said Peterson, a 2007 Dufur High graduate who played baseball for Little. “At first, I thought that this was going to be a major rebuilding season. But once the kids got out on the field in practice, I started to feel like we’re going to have a decent team. I’m just aiming to get my first win and then I’ll worry about the next game. If the kids come around and produce on the field like they’re doing in practice, I think we’ll do pretty well in our league, and we should be able to compete in the district playoffs. I hope we’ll compete for a second or third place spot in the league, because Heppner/Ione is considered as the top team this year.”
Dufur has a number of talented and experienced players returning with seniors Joey Holloway (SD7 first team all-league), Ian Ongers, August Harvey and junior Olsen Meanus, who will each help provide leadership this year for the Rangers.
Dufur begins a 20-game schedule Saturday with an 11 a.m. nonleague doubleheader at home versus the Weston-McEwen High TigerScots. The Rangers begin their 15-game SD7 league schedule April 4 at home versus the Sherman County Huskies at Dufur High School.
The Huskies will be led by SD7 second team all-league returning players Tallon Dark, Kole Martin and sophomore Brody Geer. Sherman also has many returning players who will help contribute to the team’s success, including sophomores Michael Blagg, Antona Avila, Blake Carnine, and freshmen Elias Pickard and Caiden Walker. Sherman’s seniors include Eduardo Rubio, Josiah Carlson, and Cade von Borstel.
Sherman begins a 21-game schedule with a nonleague season opening home game Wednesday at 4 p.m. versus the Class 3A Corbett High Cardinals. The Huskies then play the Country Christian/North Clackamas Christian High Cougars Friday in a 2 p.m. doubleheader in Molalla. Sherman returns home for a 4 p.m.
The Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars won only one game a year ago, but they’re hoping to have a much-improved squad this season. The Cougars, guided by fourth-year Coach Dave DeVoe, have a more experienced squad with seniors Isaac Marble, Chris McPherson, Nate Baker, and Owen Tattersall. A year ago, the Cougars didn’t have any seniors.
“We weren’t very competitive last season, but we’re hoping to have a more competitive team this year,” said Devoe. “The kids are a little bit older and they’re more experienced this year. Last year, we had quite a few guys who were playing baseball for the first time ever. They have one more year under their belt. We have returning seniors who will also help us a lot, too. The seniors have looked good in practice, and they just really know how to play the game better.”
The Cougas also have four juniors with Jaeden Anderson, Austin Manzella, Henry Choi and Simon Ybarra. A trio of freshmen on the team includes Jack Thiemann, Ezekial Marble, and Blake Johnson.
The Cougars open their 19-game schedule with a 5 p.m. contest Thursday at Stevenson High School. The two teams then meet again in a rematch Saturday at 11 a.m. at Lyle High School.
