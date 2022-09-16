Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Visiting Southridge overcame 138 yards of penalties and three turnovers to defeat Hood River Valley, 35-28, Friday night at Henderson Stadium.
The unbeaten Skyhawks, a Class 6A school playing 5A football, scored the game-winning touchdown with 34 seconds to play on Jack Klee’s 26-yard pass to Alisjah Tucker. It was Klee’s fifth TD pass of the game, the 5A-Special District 1 opener for both teams. Tucker also scored on a 46-yard pass in the first quarter.
Southridge (3-0) took advantage of a high snap on an apparent Hood River punt play to regain possession of the football at the Eagle 42-yard-line with just over a minute remaining and the score tied, 28-28. A Klee-to-Jackson Powell swing pass moved the ball to the 26 and the Skyhawks scored the game-winner on the next play. Klee had been intercepted twice earlier in the game and Southridge also lost a fumble.
Hood River (1-2) led 20-14 at halftime, as Shaw Burns stepped in front of an underthrown Klee pass and returned it for a 57-yard touchdown with just over two minutes remaining in the second quarter. Klee connected with Powell and Matthew Nichols for touchdown passes in the third quarter to put the Skyhawks ahead 28-20. Burns tied the game for Hood River on a 39-yard TD run late in the same period.
Hood River’s Davis Parr scored on two quarterback sneaks in the first half. The second short run was set up by Parr’s 36-yard pass to Grady Williams, after Southridge’s defense had started to key on the Eagle’s running game. Burns finished with 137 yards on 29 carries for Hood River.
