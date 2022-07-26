Bob Songer

1. Why are you running and what do you hope to accomplish?

I believe I am the most qualified to run for sheriff.  I am going on eight years as the current sheriff. I have several decades of law enforcement experience, 22 years upper management in law enforcement. Chief of Police City of Elko. Undersheriff, Chief Criminal Deputy, Chief Civil Deputy, Sergeant, Detective and Deputy of the Clark County, Sheriff’s Office.  Washington State Gaming Agent. Range Timber Deputy Klickitat County, Court Bailiff Elko County.  United States Air-Force Veteran.  Masters Degree Criminal Justices, Bachelors Degree in Administration of Justice, Graduate FBI National Academy, Washington and Nevada Basic Law Enforcement Academies. If re-elected I want to expand our community policing program, establish a cadet program for the youth of our county, expand career development for employees and increase the number of Reserve Deputies.

Tags

Recommended for you