Bob Songer

1. Why are you running and what do you hope to accomplish?
I believe I am the most qualified to run for sheriff. I am going on eight years as the current sheriff. I have several decades of law enforcement experience, 22 years upper management in law enforcement. Chief of Police City of Elko. Undersheriff, Chief Criminal Deputy, Chief Civil Deputy, Sergeant, Detective and Deputy of the Clark County, Sheriff’s Office. Washington State Gaming Agent. Range Timber Deputy Klickitat County, Court Bailiff Elko County. United States Air-Force Veteran. Masters Degree Criminal Justices, Bachelors Degree in Administration of Justice, Graduate FBI National Academy, Washington and Nevada Basic Law Enforcement Academies. If re-elected I want to expand our community policing program, establish a cadet program for the youth of our county, expand career development for employees and increase the number of Reserve Deputies.
2. What in your opinion is the number one crime-related issue that needs immediate attention from the next sheriff?
Drug addiction and mental health. Drug dealers need to be arrested and put in jail. We need more mental health counselors and more beds for the mentally ill.
3. What is the most pressing need for the sheriff’s office and how do you recommend it be addressed?
The need for more deputies; however, there is not enough money in the budget to hire more deputies, so this is where the posse / community policing comes into play. The posse is made up of citizens who work in a partnership with the Sheriff’s Office as volunteers. They do not have arrest authority but they preform crime watch duties and report possible criminal activity taking place. They fill in at special events like rodeos, county fair and other events throughout the year. They also provide courtroom security, assist with prisoner transports. The Sheriff’s Office has an Air Wing of six Pilots who fly for the Sheriff’s Office free of charge. They conduct fire watch flights, search for lost people, search for wanted subjects and stolen property and other duties as assigned. We also have volunteer Reserve Deputies who assist with patrol activities and answer 911 calls, at no cost to the tax payer.
4. What plans do you have to address relations between law enforcement and the community?
Continue to build our community policing program. It is important to have citizens working in a partnership with law enforcement.
5. Do you consider yourself a constitutional sheriff? If yes, what does that mean to you? If not, why not?
YES, the sheriff is elected by the people of the county. As sheriff, I recognize the source of all rights, I support the preamble of the Washington State Constitution which states, “gratitude to the Supreme Ruler for our liberties,” I have sworn an oath to uphold our State and the United States Constitutions. Therefore I will universally defend the rights of all individuals in our county. The people of Klickitat County, are entitled to protection of their God-given rights. As the elected chief law enforcement official of this jurisdiction, it is the responsibility, duty and privilege of the sheriff to do everything in his lawful power to protect, defend and secure these rights. As sheriff I do not answer to anyone but the citizens of Klickitat County.
