For the first time since 2019, summer camps are back in Hood River. The Hood River Vally Parks and Recreation Department (HRVPD) has partnered with the Hood River County School District to take over programming responsibilities for summer camp. Summer Camp Coordinator Delaney Karrels is working to create a fun and engaging experience for the youth of Hood River. With six different “themes” across two sections of camps, Karrels and HRVPRD are hoping to bring a sense of diversity to the week-long camps.
“We want to encourage the campers find something that sparks an interest,” said Karrels.
HRVPRD is hosting camps with themes like mythical creatures camp, where kids will explore dragons, the Loch Ness monster, a phoenix, and other legends of folklore. There will be two science camps, but content will differ. Campers will explore the outdoors and experience different cultures the Gorge has to offer in other sections.
The camp is open to anyone in the Gorge area ages 5-14, or in the grade range of kindergarten to eighth grade. Spots are limited, though. Recreation Supervisor Jaime Rivera said they can only accept a maximum of 50 kids per camp.
Karrels and HRVPD will offer four different themes — each lasting one week starting July 5 — and offer them twice this summer. The first round of camps are scheduled for Mondays through Fridays, 9.a.m. to 3 p.m., with options for additional care before and after the regularly scheduled hours. Visit the HRVPRD website to see more about specific dates and times.
Camps cost anywhere from $315 to $389, but the HRVPD are offering scholarships to families who may not be able to meet that price tag.
Camp leaders are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and available for training beginning June 27. Call the HRVPRD office or email Jaime Rivera at jaime@hoodriverparksandrec.org to begin the application process.
