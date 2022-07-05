Seeding Justice, a funder of groups fighting for racial and social justice in Oregon, has received a $25,000 gift from the Portland Trail Blazers to help grow the Reproductive Health Equity Fund.
“Seeding Justice is so grateful to the Portland Trail Blazers for this gift. Abortion access in Oregon will be stronger with the support of partners like them who believe in reproductive justice and freedom for all,” said Se-ah-dom Edmo, executive director for Seeding Justice.
The Portland Trail Blazers issued the following statement on their contribution:
“The Trail Blazers are committed to fighting for equity. We recognize the importance of supporting the organizations that actively work to end healthcare disparities within our communities. As a corporate citizen, we chose to support the Oregon Reproductive Healthcare Fund due to its far-reaching support of citizens, and with the hope that it will help produce more equitable health outcomes across our great state. We commend and applaud Seeding Justice and all the healthcare practitioners working diligently to provide every Oregonian access to vital healthcare services regardless of their background or socioeconomic status”.
The $25,000 gift to the Reproductive Health Equity Fund is the first donation to come from a business, and the first to come from a professional sports team.
The Reproductive Health Equity Fund is open to receiving support from local and national foundations and individual donors.
Edmo said the organization is working to grow the fund to meet the increased need for abortion, to support providers across the state, and to simultaneously break down longstanding systemic barriers to reproductive and gender-affirming care. The community-driven fund has received roughly $32,500 in private contributions since the establishment of the fund, which includes the contribution from the Trail Blazers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.