The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has reported that temperatures between 90 and 100 degrees are expected in the Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge, and Central Columbia River Gorge. High temperatures are also predicted in the Eastern Columbia River Gorge, according to the NWS in Pendleton.
High temperatures are anticipated to last through Monday, with advisories ending at 10 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2022.
Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. Rivers are running cold and fast and will continue to do so this weekend. Nearly every year, people die in rivers Oregon due to cold water shock during the season`s first heat wave. Hot temperatures can make the cool water seem tempting, but river temperatures in the 50s can easily result in cold water shock that can kill in minutes.
Sunday will be the hottest day with highs in the mid to upper 90s, locally near 100. Maximum temperatures Saturday and Monday are expected to be 90 to 95, with higher temperatures up to 108 in the eastern Gorge. Nighttime temperatures are likely to fall into upper 50s to mid 60s.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.
