MOSIER — The U.S. Department of Energy announced late last week that Mosier Community School was one of 24 schools nationally and the only school in Oregon that will receive grant funding under the Renew America Schools Grant, which is run by the Office of State and Community Energy Programs at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and was authorized under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The grant will provide $868,248 in funding for a major solar and energy efficiency retrofit of Mosier Community School’s building, which is over 100-years-old. The grant will fund