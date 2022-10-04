Hood River Lavender Farms was featured by TheTravel, a travel website with more than 3 million users per month, in a list of 10 of the most beautiful farms to visit.
In the article, published Sept. 18, Hood River Lavender Farms was listed as the third most beautiful, behind only Arcadia Station in New Zealand and Lakkatura Tea Garden in Bangladesh. It was the highest-ranked U.S. location on the list.
The article featured an Instagram post from the farm’s account, hoodriverlavender, which included a picture of the lavender in bloom. Below the post are the article author Joshua Chiedu’s comments.
“Lavender is a beautiful thing to plant but only a few farms like Hood River Lavender Farm help people see how beautiful the crop can be,” Chiedu writes. “Located in Columbia River Gorge, this farm blossoms in beautiful purple colors during summer and also features a backdrop of mountains and scenic vineyards.”
Chiedu also mentions the outdoor bar featured at the farm.
“Visitors can visit to enjoy a glass of wine in an outdoor bar which is usually set up by the farm during summer,” the article reads.
Though most locations on the list were international, there was one other farm from the Pacific Northwest featured: Skagit Valley Tulip Fields in Washington was ranked fifth.
Hood River Lavender Farms is located at 3823 Fletcher Drive in Hood River. Their retail shop’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
