Hood River Lavender Farms was featured by TheTravel, a travel website with more than 3 million users per month, in a list of 10 of the most beautiful farms to visit.

In the article, published Sept. 18, Hood River Lavender Farms was listed as the third most beautiful, behind only Arcadia Station in New Zealand and Lakkatura Tea Garden in Bangladesh. It was the highest-ranked U.S. location on the list.