Hustlers

Huslters Cody Agidius and Jackson Gamble embrace after a win earlier this season. Over the weekend, the 17U team placed third in the state tournament, narrowly losing in the semifinals to Roseburg on July 22.

The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers capped a remarkable season by advancing to the July 22 semifinals of the eight-team American Legion Baseball Single A state tournament in Redmond.

The Hustlers (2-2 AL playoffs, 15-12 overall) had their chances to win last Saturday’s contest, but Roseburg erased a 3-0 deficit to win, 4-3.