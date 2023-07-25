The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers capped a remarkable season by advancing to the July 22 semifinals of the eight-team American Legion Baseball Single A state tournament in Redmond.
The Hustlers (2-2 AL playoffs, 15-12 overall) had their chances to win last Saturday’s contest, but Roseburg erased a 3-0 deficit to win, 4-3.
The Hustlers, who outhit Roseburg, 7-6, built a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Led by Sam Shaver (1-for-3, RBI), Cody Agidius (1-for-3, RBI) and Cooper Klindt (1-for-3, RBI), the Hustlers offense was rolling. Roseburg turned things around to advance to the championship game against Redmond, which won the tournament title.
The loss ended the season for Coach Pat Clark’s 17U Hustler squad, which took third place in the five-day tournament July 19-23 in Redmond.
“The story of the game was we came out and started scoring early and then we just stopped,” said Clark. “Reaching the semifinals was an accomplishment in itself and I’m extremely proud of everyone on our team for helping us get this far. It would’ve been nice to reach the championship game. These kids have no reason to hang their heads and Ed (assistant Coach Ed Ortega) and I are super proud.”
The Hustlers took the early advantage in the first inning, highlighted by RBI singles by Agidius and Klindt to build a 2-0 lead. The Hustlers extended their advantage to 3-0, but they were unable to score from that point on. Roseburg won the game when a batter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
“It’s always a tough way to end the season when you lose your last game,” said Clark. “I find myself more excited than anything, because this is such a fun, young group to work with and they’re all well motivated. Within five minutes after the game ended, they were all talking about how much they’ve improved this year and how excited they are about coming back next season.”
The quartet of The Dalles High pitchers Shaver, Trey Hodges, Tristan Schofield and Columbia High junior Kai Brasuell combined to allow six hits, four walks and four strikeouts.
Hustlers win opener over Newberg
The Hustlers had a good start in the double elimination tourney with a 5-1 win over the Newberg Tigers on July 19. “That was a good win and we had probably the best defensive game that we played all season since we made two double plays,” said Clark. “Shaver, our starter, threw a shutout over the first five innings and Avery Schwartz went to the mound in relief. I was proud of both of them, because neither of them really had their best stuff. They did well and it was kind of one of those grind it out type of games where we just found a way to get a win. Anytime you get a win in your first game of a double-elimination tournament like this, it’s huge, because it’s no fun playing in the loser’s bracket.”
Shaver and Schwartz combined to throw a three-hitter with five strikeouts. The Hustlers outhit Newberg, 8-3, and they were led offensively by Goldendale High junior Jackson Gamble (1-for-3, RBI) and The Dalles High duo of sophomore Evan Ortega (1-for-3, RBI) and junior Sterling Coburn (1-for-1, RBI).
Redmond stops Hustler win streak
The win was the Hustlers’ third straight and propelled them into a July 20 second-round match-up versus Redmond (5-0). The Hustlers took a 1-0 lead, but Redmond went ahead for good with four runs in bottom half of the first and went on to win, 8-2.
Hodges (1-for-3, RBI), Will Booth (2-for-3, RBI) and Finley Corbin (2-for-4) led the Hustler offense, which totaled seven hits. Booth and incoming The Dalles High freshman Sawyer Dray combined on the mound for four strikeouts, four walks and 12 hits.
Hustlers stay alive vs. Tigard
Needing a win to avoid elimination, the Hustlers toppled Tigard, 10-7, on July 21. “It was a close game through four innings, but we just quite couldn’t break through,” said Clark. “Evan Ortega and Sterling Coburn both had two RBI singles to help fuel a rally for us and get a lead in the fifth inning. We made it a little more interesting than I wanted it to be at the end though. Avery pitched a great game and that’s exactly what we needed him to do.”
The Hustlers scored two runs in the second, highlighted by an RBI-single by Columbia High junior Wyatt Stelma (1-for-2), and they gained a 2-1 lead after two innings. Following a scoreless third frame, Tigard responded by adding a run in the fourth, knotting it 2-2.
The Hustlers took control of the contest in the fifth when they scored eight runs to build a 10-2 advantage. The Hustlers outhit Tigard, 10-6, and they were led on offense by Booth (2-for-3, two RBI), Shaver (1-for-3, two RBI), Ortega (2-for-2, two RBI) and Coburn (1-for-1, two RBI). Starting pitcher Schwartz struck out five over six innings. Schofield pitched a hitless seventh inning.
