Hood River’s Lucy Hennessy signed a letter of intent to run cross country this fall at NCAA Division III Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash.
Hennessy finished 30th in the 2019 Class 5A state meet in Eugene. She ran 19 minutes, 53 seconds in that 5,000-meter race.
That was a one-minute, 38-second improvement over the time she ran the prior week at the district meet and a personal record by more than a minute.
Whitman’s women’s cross country team won the 2019 Northwest Conference championship.
Whitman College is a nationally recognized liberal arts college in Walla Walla, Washington, that encourages scholarship, creativity, character and responsibility, according to their website.
