More than 100 people gathered in downtown Hood River on Oct. 2 in solidarity with Women’s Marches across the U.S. The Hood River event, held at the corner of Oak and Sixth streets, focused on abortion rights. Guest speakers shared personal stories of abortion, and several pieces of art were also displayed.
Want to add your business to this to this feed?
