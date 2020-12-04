Given the rise in COVID risk and new business health restrictions, Hood River County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management is handing out free PPE to all Hood River County businesses at the county's drive-thru distribution center.
"We received 17 palettes of supplies — and we want to put it into your hand," said a press release.
Masks, hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes will be available at Hood River Alliance Church, 2650 Montello Ave., 9 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. Dec. 7, 8 and 9.
Please enter the parking lot on the north side of the church on Montello Ave., and bring basic proof of Hood River business ownership (wear your uniform, flash your business card or checkbook or a cell phone photo of your business license).
You must operate a business in Hood Rive County in order to get supplies, said a press release.
