Join the Hood River Watershed Group on March 29 for a virtual presentation from 6-8 p.m. Lisa Naas Cook and Jessica Olson, planners with the Columbia River Gorge Commission, will present the Commission’s Draft Climate Change Action Plan (CCAP) and discuss shared priorities for climate action in the Hood River Watershed.
The Columbia River Gorge Commission is preparing to release its first Draft CCAP, a guide to climate change adaptation and mitigation action in the National Scenic Area. Developed with input from a variety of agencies, organizations, tribes, and the public, the Draft CCAP lays out actions and outcomes for building resilience and reducing greenhouse gas emissions through the commission’s land use role. Actions center around eight priorities: Cold water refuge streams, wetlands, Tribal Treaty rights, Oregon white oak woodlands and winter range, regional transportation, electric-vehicle infrastructure, carbon storage in habitats and working lands, and fire risk.
The meeting will be held through the Zoom online meeting platform. Preregister for the meeting at tinyurl.com/nhazp37t.
For more information, email alix@hoodriverwatershed.org or call 541-386-6063.
