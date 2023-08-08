For this year’s summer school, the Hood River County School District invited three teachers from Mexico to work alongside summer school teachers and help in different capacities. Jessica Rojo from Morelia, Michoacan, worked with elementary students; Juan Pablo Gomez from Fresnillo, Zacatecas, worked with migrant education teacher Luis Ziegner to teach Mexican culture and art; and Patricia Ramirez from Cuernavaca, Morelos, worked with high school students.

The three teachers were sent by the Binational Migrant Education Program, which focuses on reinforcing Mexican culture, history and customs for migrant children in the United States.