Children's theater in The Dalles prepare for "The Wizard of Oz"

The Dalles Civic Auditorium’s “Civic Kids” children’s theater presents “The Wizard of Oz: Young Performers Edition,” at The Civic Auditorium on March 10-11, and March 18 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 19 for a 2 p.m. matinee.
Based on the 1939 film, “The Wizard of Oz,” the play follows Dorothy and Toto as they meet the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion while on the yellow brick road to meet the Wonderful Wizard of Oz and find Dorothy a way home — all the while battling against the Wicked Witch of the West for her sister’s ruby slippers. The show is a slightly shortened adaptation for young performers and audiences.