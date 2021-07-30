Wasco County reports 44 COVID cases in three days this week

Por favor, consulte las el espanol
Starting July 29th, any Wasco County resident who receives their 1st COVID-19 vaccine at participating locations will get a $50 Visa gift card.
Meanwhile, Wasco County reported 44 COVID cases in just three days this week, 39 of them amongst unvaccinated people. The highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is surging in Oregon and is driving increasing cases and hospitalizations.
Participating locations for the gift card are North Central Public Health District (NCPHD), Mid-Columbia Medical Center and its clinics, One Community Health, and Bi-Mart Pharmacy in The Dalles and Deschutes Rim Clinic in Maupin. Other pharmacies may be added later.NCPHD, Deschutes Rim and MCMC clinics will give gift cards directly. Other locations such as One Community Health and pharmacies, will hand out vouchers to be redeemed at NCPHD for a gift card.
Please treat the voucher as cash, as they cannot be replaced if lost. Also, now is a good time to get those 12 and older vaccinated so they can be fully vaccinated by the time school starts. They are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses three weeks apart. Full immunity occurs two weeks after the final dose.
(For more information, please visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600, visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or find us on Facebook.)
A partir de hoy, 29 de julio, cualquier residente del condado de Wasco que reciba su primera vacuna COVID-19
en los lugares participantes recibirá una tarjeta de regalo Visa de $ 50.
Mientras tanto, el condado de Wasco reportó 44 casos de COVID en solo tres días esta semana, 39 de ellos
entre personas no vacunadas. La variante Delta altamente contagiosa de COVID-19 está aumentando en Oregon
y está generando un aumento de casos y hospitalizaciones.
Las ubicaciones participantes para la tarjeta de regalo son el Distrito de Salud Pública del Norte Central
(NCPHD), el Centro Médico Mid-Columbia y sus clínicas, One Community Health y la farmacia de Bi-Mart
en The Dalles and Deschutes La Clinica Rim en Maupin. Es posible que se agreguen otras farmacias más
adelante.
Las clínicas NCPHD, Deschutes Rim y MCMC entregarán tarjetas de regalo directamente. Otras ubicaciones,
como One Community Health y farmacias, entregarán cupones para canjearlos en NCPHD por una tarjeta de
regalo.
Trate el cupón como dinero en efectivo, ya que no se pueden reemplazar si se pierde.
Además, ahora es un buen momento para vacunar a los mayores de 12 años para que puedan estar
completamente vacunados cuando comience la escuela. Son elegibles para la vacuna Pfizer, que requiere dos
dosis con tres semanas de diferencia. La inmunidad total ocurre dos semanas después de la dosis final.