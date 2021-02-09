North Central Public Health District is now providing COVID-19 vaccines to those 80 and older, according to a press release from the District Feb. 8.
Although everyone who wants a vaccine will get one, that it will take many, many weeks. "We ask for everyone’s patience," the District stated. Those 75 and older become eligible next week, those 70 and older the week after that, and those 65 and older the week after that.
This may be the hardest vaccine group to reach, since older Oregonians may not have email and our vaccine booking system is email-based.
Mid-Columbia Senior Center has graciously agreed to partner with NCPHD in assisting those seniors who don’t have email or need help to sign up for vaccines. The Senior Center can be reached at 541-296-4788.
Mid-Columbia Medical Center will be calling its patients who are 80 and older to provide assistance if required. All those who are able to sign themselves up are urged to do so.
The practice of Valerie Hiveley-Blatz will also reach out to its patients to offer help if needed.
Signing up for the vaccine is a two-step process. First, people are asked to sign up to receive a notification of when they are eligible. That link to sign up is found here: https://www.ncphd.org/phase-notifications.
Then, when their group becomes eligible, they will be emailed a link to our vaccine booking system, and they can book their own appointment. Slots will fill fast and people will have to check regularly for new slots.
The District is asking for the public’s help in reaching our seniors: Please, talk to your older family members, neighbors, and friends and ask if they need help. If you are willing, please use your own email to sign them up, and also check that they have a means to get to the appointment.
Seniors wanting to reach out to friends or family for help should realize that anyone anywhere in the world can help you as long as they have an email address.
NCPHD uses the Moderna vaccine, which is 95 percent effective at preventing illness from COVID. It is a two-vaccine series that is given at least 28 days apart. Those who help seniors by signing them up under their own email will also get an emailed link to sign them up for their second dose.
"We appreciate the assistance of the Senior Center, MCMC and the practice of Valerie Hiveley-Blatz and community members as we work together to get our older citizens vaccinated," the District stated.
(For more information, please visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon or contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600 or visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or https://wascoshermangilliamcovid-19.com/)
