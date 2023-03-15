In response to MCMC questions
Editor’s note: The following letter is in response to a letter titled “Lunch Discussion” in the March 1 edition of Columbia Gorge News.
Dear bi-weekly lunch group,
While we wish some of our team could have attended part of your lunch group to answer all your questions on Mid-Columbia Medical Center and talk Duck QBs, I will try to respond to the questions you raised as well as direct you to a great deal of information that has been circulated in our community that you may find helpful.
“Who owns the hospital?” was a question raised in your write up to Columbia Gorge News. MCMC is a not-for-profit independent, sole community-based hospital. What may have prompted this question is the recent announcement of our Affiliation Agreement with Adventist Health — more information can be found at mcmc.net/about-mcmc/partnership-exploration.
For discussion purposes, in December, Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC) and Adventist Health approved an affiliation agreement for MCMC to join Adventist Health (pending regulatory and state review). As part of the agreement, Adventist Health has committed $100 million to MCMC to strengthen rural healthcare in the region.
Together, MCMC and Adventist Health intend to maintain and enhance the immediate and long-term financial viability of MCMC that enables us to make needed investments in the healthcare campus, technology, programs, and people.
We are thrilled that our affiliation will create a more vibrant and comprehensive healthcare hub for our community — and allow MCMC to benefit from Adventist Health’s enhancements in clinical and organizational initiatives, recruitment and purchasing support, access to additional clinical and operational expertise, greater economies of scale and much more.
You mentioned Waters’ Edge, and other locations where MCMC provides care to our community. All these locations are leased to MCMC, including Waters’ Edge, Family Medicine (12th Street), Nichols Landing (Hood River), and the clinics across from the Hospital on E. 19th Street. MCMC does not own these properties. Water’s Edge in particular has cardiology, internal medicine, orthopedic surgeons and sleep medicine specialists and providers.
Why did we have pictures of 85 physicians in 21 specialties in Columbia Gorge News last spring? To honor and celebrate our amazing team of doctors on National Doctors’ Day. The amazing team of MCMC physicians practice at all the MCMC locations listed above.
Do doctors run the hospital? No. The operation and efficiencies of the hospital are directed by the MCMC Board of Trustees, me the CEO and president, our executive leadership, and the medical executive team. One of the things mentioned in your letter was that someone felt we are not meeting expectations; I would like to schedule a meeting with you and any of the lunch buddies to talk through your concerns. It might be fun to attend lunch with all of you; after doing this profession for 44 years I do know healthcare and I do know a little about playing D1 football.
Dennis Knox
President and CEO of Mid-Columbia Medical Center
P.S. For next week’s lunch with the group — I have included links regarding MCMC, healthcare and hospitals that you may find interesting :
mcmc.net/rural-medicine-today-a-doctors-perspective/
mcmc.net/a-note-from-dennis-knox-december-2022/
Black national anthem?
Since the Super Bowl, I have been pondering this idea of the Black “national anthem.” Last I checked, we are one country with one national flag and one national anthem. In conflicts which are still within living citizens’ memory, we had Nisei troops, Tuskegee airmen, women code breakers, Vietnam veterans, War on Terror, troops all flying the red, white and blue and singing one National Anthem. As I walk down the street and look at all the different flags out there, very few are flying with our national flag. I wonder if they don’t recognize that without our national flag, few of those other flags would be allowed to fly?
As we continue to travel down this diversity road that keeps dividing us on our personal characteristics rather than merit, what would the NFL look like? For the most part the professional players get there based on their merit and skills not their personal characteristics.
Taking Google for what it is worth, we are a nation that is comprised of about 13.6% Afro-American, yet the NFL has about 30-40% of assistant coaches who are Black; 57.5% of the players are Black. Can’t seem to find any consistent numbers for those who are gay, trans, need corrective lens, are bald or any other divisive label you want to add.
An NFL based on diversity rather than merit would look very different. Maybe more like what the Federal Government is attempting: Box checking. A White House press secretary who has a hard time putting a sentence together. An energy department official who is a petty thief. But they are diverse, That is what box checking gets.
To quote MLK, “One day we will live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” The road we are on is not that, one might consider it to be a road back to “separate but equal.” Those words continue to impact me. The more you divide, the more difficult it is to unify.
Steve Nybroten
White Salmon
Commented