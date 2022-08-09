1922 — 100 years ago
The threatened deadlock over the Mt. Hood Loop Road is now at an end, and there is every assurance that the state highway commission will, at its next meeting, either on Aug. 15th or 23rd, let contracts for rocking, graveling and surfacing the Loop Road in this country. This will permit work to proceed on those sections which have been graded. — Hood River News
Confirmation of the press reports regarding the impending resignation of Robert L. Paddock of Hood River as eastern Oregon missionary bishop of the Episcopal church, was received today by local church members. “Eight years ago I had a serious breakdown from overwork, and in France during the war, came near to the breaking point again. For the last three years I have been fighting against another breakdown ... since then I have been able to do nothing...,” he wrote in a letter. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Owners or operators of hotels, restaurants, bakeries and other institutions using sugar are privileged, from this date on, to apply for and secure sugar certificates covering their supplies for the two months of September and October. Applications must be made at the office of Hood River County Ration Board on Third Street, states Norvin C. Coulter, executive secretary of the office. — Hood River News
TACOMA, Aug. 10 — AP — Hand-tanned buckskin wedding invitations made by tribeswomen living near The Dalles, Ore., were sent out today announcing the marriage here next Sunday of descendants of two great Indian chiefs. The ceremony will unite Miss Sally Sicade, granddaughter of Chief Sicade of the Puyallup tribe, and Niles Alden Navarre, of Spokane, direct descendant of the famed Chief Tecumseh. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Narrowly escaping drowning in the Columbia River after he had bailed out of his airplane, H. H. McAndie of Portland owes his life to the quick thinking of Fred Cloe, pilot of the ferry boat, which was crossing the river shortly after 10 o’clock this morning. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
A thorough look at Hood River County’s fruit growing processing industry was gained by a visitor from Japan this week. Dr. Norio Akabane, director of the horticultural division, Hokkaido Prefectural Experiment Station at Sapporo, Japan, visited here under the auspices of the State of Hokkaido government. He is on a 60 day visit of all major fruit centers in Canada and the U.S. in an attempt to gain knowledge on how equipment and practices used by the industry in this country might be utilized in his own nation. — Hood River News
School District 12 (The Dalles) board members will bypass use of ancient Court Street School except for storage and Thursday night authorized superintendent Dave Bates to negotiate with local property owners regarding a site for a new elementary school. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Empty Frankton School will soon be humming again with activity, but it won’t begin until just about the time the doors are swung open in past school years. There are still details to clear up, and a conditional use approval is still needed from the County Planning Commission to allow its new use as the Frankton Community Center. — Hood River News
Election of a city council in Oregon’s newest incorporated city and three school requests are on the ballot in the Mid-Columbia area today. Candidates are running for council spots in Rajneeh-Puram. A circuit court decision last week upheld the election. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
A citizen involvement program in Klickitat County was to be formally organized Tuesday evening with a steering committee chosen to direct the examination of possible development of hydroelectric power on the White Salmon River by the Klickitat County Public Utility District. The group’s task is to form working grounds and to begin planning informational workshops, and will outline four areas of concern including effects on the local economy, the proposals themselves, the regulatory process, and the energy needs of the county. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
The Hood River County Library is up and running in its new temporary home at Sixth and State streets. You can do all the regular library things there, like check out books, read microfiche, browse through magazines and newspapers and surf the internet. But you can’t pay your phone bill there. “We’ve had two people come in just today wanting to pay their phone bill,” said Library Assistant Elena Smith Monday. The Dean Building, which is where the library has moved while the addition and renovation of the old library building takes place, used to house Sprint offices. — Hood River News
Wildfires destroyed four homes in Murdock and blackened hundreds of acres east of The Dalles Saturday, in the latest in a continuing plague of fires that started with Sheldon Ridge Fire on July 23. — The Dalles Chronicle
Klickitat County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a resolution that identifies 17 “historically established” community councils as the only ones eligible to request funding from the landfill account. For hosting the landfill at Roosevelt, Klickitat County currently takes in a guaranteed minimum of $6.2 million annually. The county sets aside a portion of that — typically $350,000 per year — to be divided up to pay for projects that benefit communities around the county. — White Salmon Enterprise
