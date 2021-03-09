The Columbia High School girls soccer team is young. Their coach, Alondra Cazares, is a 21-year-old CHS graduate and their 17-player roster includes five eighth graders.
On Thursday, March 4, the team lost 6-0 to a 1A Trico League co-leading La Center squad playing nearly as many juniors and seniors as the Bruins had players. CHS fell to 0-4 with the loss, which marked the halfway point of their season.
Athletic Director Howard Kreps said the young team is part of a rebuild of the girls soccer program at CHS. In 2017, the CHS girls soccer season was cancelled due to a lack of participation — Cazares was a junior with two goals when the season was called.
Cazares found out she would be starting her head coaching career less than a month before the season began. She said keeping a positive attitude and enjoying the game would be the team’s goals for the year.
“As long as they’re trying, they’re doing a good job,” she said. “I really feel like I don’t have to do much to get them to have good attitudes and have fun.”
It will take more than a few rough goals or a lopsided scoreboard to force the smiles off this team’s faces. The Bruins’ lone senior, defender Abi Mata Fuentes, said the team is just happy to be playing, though this wasn’t the senior season she expected or hoped for.
“I do really appreciate being out here, especially after being stuck inside for such a long time. It’s nice to be able to run around and get some fresh air,” Mata Fuentes said. “But it is sad because we can’t be as close as we normally are, and we have to do all these other things like wearing masks while we play soccer when you already can’t breathe.”
Pandemic restrictions meant there was no one to retrieve out of bounds balls behind CHS goalkeeper Jazmyne Orr last Thursday. As Orr jogged to retrieve an errant shot in the second half, the referee brought an extra game ball to save her the run. Three CHS players thanked the ref loudly enough to be heard from the sideline.
Cazares said her team has been positive so far. She said the girls always finish games with ideas for what they need and want to practice. Mata Fuentes said the team spoke about what they do best and what needs improvement before the La Center game.
“We’re just here to have a good time and do our best and just enjoy each other’s company in a time that we really can’t do that,” Mata Fuentes said. “This is just a fun way to still socialize in a safe way, so we’re just trying to have fun out here, no matter the scoreboard.”
Seven eighth graders and freshmen are gaining varsity experience for CHS this year, including freshmen starting forwards Sarah Vonrueden and Taylor Hanson and starting striker Saylor Hauge, an eighth grader.
Mata Fuentes said she enjoys being around the younger players and appreciates them playing.
“We wouldn’t have a team without them, and we lost all our Trout Lake girls so it’s really nice to have them step up in a situation that’s probably really scary for them,” she said.
Cazares said the young players are “very talented.” She said they will benefit in the long run from learning what to expect at the varsity level early.
Kreps said Cazares has done well as a first-year coach in a tough position.
“In this shortened season, I have no complaints,” he said. “At least they’re playing.”
