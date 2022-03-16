Commissioners overseeing the White Salmon Valley Pool project have recently begun an extended outreach campaign, having made recent presentations to the cities of Bingen and White Salmon. They are currently planning to hold a town hall next month in an effort to engage community members on the steps forward with the project.
White Salmon Pool Metropolitan Park District Commissioners Steven Harris and Benjamin Briggs, along with Rose City Philanthropy Senior Consultant Jeri Alcock, reported to the White Salmon City Council last month that the district has their eyes set on a target opening date of summer 2023.
Many things hinge on that target date. Harris told councilors that the board will need to finalize the design plans and bid package and go through the state and local permitting processes by June to award the contract to fit within the 10-month construction timeline.
He also said that by June, the board should know the results of two different pending sources of funding. The board is cautiously waiting to hear whether they’ve been accepted for a state-led bond program totaling $1.5 million in capital funds as well $1.325 million in state funds through a line-item in the proposed state budget.
Along with another $1 million in funds they have applied for through state grants, the board is making plans to fill a gap of $326,949 through local donations in an upcoming drive, which was discussed in a March 10 meeting of Park District Commissioners.
“We feel that we have a feasible plan to fund the project,” Harris told councilors. “This makes some assumptions as every funding plan does. It assumes that we’re successful in all sources. And you know, that assumes 100% funding from every source, which we know is not necessarily likely. And even with this plan, we still have a small gap of just over $300,000.”
Because the board contracted with a construction management firm, Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company, Harris said the board has a “fairly good idea of what this is going to cost before we go to bid.”
Recent cost estimates have put the pool close to $5.8 million, but the project management firm overseeing the design plan noted at the March 10 meeting that the final cost could rise due to increased labor costs. According to Harris, the board has secured over $1.6 million through cash donations, which does not count in-kind donations.
As the summer approaches, the park district will be looking to expand their communications with the public. During the meeting the board weighed different ideas on outreach, including a communication plan that would highlight a multi-modal usage of media to push their fundraising drive. Board members also brought up the idea of presenting in front of local organizations, including Rotary Club.
One suggestion included attaching monthly updates to city residents’ water bills.
The board met a consensus to plan to host a town hall in late April following a mailer that will be distributed.
About the White Salmon Valley Pool
While a final design has not yet been approved by park district commissioners, a preliminary plan that the board has approved includes an eight-lane, multi-use pool, locker rooms, a covered entryway, a lawn area, and all the necessary facilities, including a mechanical room, ticketing, and staff office.
The proposed pool would be constructed on property leased to the district by the White Salmon Valley School District, located adjacent to the White Salmon Transportation Center.
The plans call for two stages. Once the initial eight-lane pool and its facilities have been constructed, the design calls for construction of a therapy pool and a zero-entry pool once the district’s funding plan has been fulfilled.
