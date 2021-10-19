No. 19 ranked Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High lost, 34-26, to Union in a Special District 2 Class 1A eight-man football nonleague game Oct. 15 at Lyle High School. But Coach Antoine Montoya used the game to rest a few of his players, as the Cougars have their sights set on a much bigger prize — a state playoff berth.
The Lyle-Union contest was tied 6-6 at the end of the first quarter and it was deadlocked 12-12 at halftime. The Cougars (3-3 SD2, 4-3 overall) led 19-12 in the third quarter, but Union (0-5 SD2, 1-6 overall) came back and took a 26-19 lead at the end of the quarter. Both teams scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Montoya rested senior running back Aaron Smith, wanting to make sure he is healthy and ready to play in the final regular season game versus the No. 12 ranked Enterprise Outlaws (3-2 SD2, 4-3 overall) Friday at 7 p.m. at Lyle.
“The game versus Enterprise is a must-win situation for us, because if we win, we’ll qualify for the playoffs,” said Montoya. “We gave up two kickoff returns for touchdowns (vs. Union), which doesn’t happen too often, because we usually do a good job of shutting those down.
“We wanted to win, but at the same time, it’s a nonleague game and a loss doesn’t hurt us in the standings as far as the playoff race is concerned. Our main goal is to beat Enterprise so that we can clinch a playoff spot. We have to get our act together and we can’t be in a slump at the end of the season.”
Junior quarterback Zeke Goodliff (127 yards passing, two TDs) and sophomore running back Riley Smith (19 carries, 132 yards rushing) led the Cougars’ offense. Goodliff and junior Chance Bernier each scored on touchdown runs.
In games vs. common opponents this season, both Lyle and Enterprise have losses against Dufur (Lyle’s was by forfeit). Lyle’s second league loss was at Imbler, while Enterprise lost at Pilot Rock. Both Lyle and Enterprise have wins against Ione and Sherman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.