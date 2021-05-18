White Salmon — The Klickitat County Health Department (KCHD) was notified of the death of a community member on May 13, according to a press release. The individual was 48 years of age and had tested positive for COVID-19. They were transported from Klickitat County to a Portland area hospital where they later died. It is unknown at this time if the individual had any underlying health issues that affected their health in addition to having COVID-19. Klickitat County has had a total of 830 COVID-19 cases to date.
Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, wearing a face mask that covers your nose and mouth when you are in public, washing your hands, and staying home when you are sick. It is also highly recommended that the public avoid large gatherings and events even if they are hosted outside, the press release stated.
If you are currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, contact your primary care provider about getting tested. COVID-19 symptoms can be different for everyone but generally include some of the following: fever, chills, headache, muscle aches or pains, sore throat, sinus congestion, dry or productive cough, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or cramps, loss of smell or taste and fatigue.
Anyone with symptoms can be tested in Klickitat County by calling to make an appointment at Klickitat Valley Health, Skyline Health, or Northshore Medical Group.
State guidance change
Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that the state is moving toward a statewide June 30 reopening date and that all counties in Washington will move to Phase 3 of the Healthy WA: Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan effective May 18 until June 30.
The announcement comes after the governor paused phase movement for two weeks to review an emerging flattening trend in statewide COVID-19 data. As of today, the plateau has become a decline.
“What we know now gives us the confidence to close this chapter in this pandemic and begin another,” Inslee said at a press conference Thursday. “This next part of our fight to save lives in Washington will focus on increasing vaccination rates and continuing to monitor variants of concern as we move toward reopening our state.”
Full reopening could happen earlier than June 30 if 70 percent or more of eligible Washingtonians initiate vaccination. Inslee also said the state will adopt new masking guidance issued by the CDC, but stressed the guidance is for fully vaccinated people.
