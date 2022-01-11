Fiesta of Health sponsored by Comunidades and NorthShore Medical Group
All community members are welcome to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters at a Fiesta of Health on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at NorthShore Medical Group’s office in White Salmon.
This is the fourth in a series of Latino cultural vaccination clinics organized by event coordinators Juan Monje of Comunidades and Ubaldo Hernández of Columbia Riverkeeper in partnership with NorthShore Medical Group and Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP).
The fiesta-style series encourages a culturally sensitive approach to healthcare. The coordinators have seen participation grow at each previous event and hope the Jan. 15 clinic is well attended to help increase the vaccination rate among the immigrant population and others in the community.
The clinic will offer Pfizer vaccines and boosters, with vaccines approved for adults and children age 5 years and older, and boosters approved for those age 12 years and older. Moderna vaccines and boosters will also be available, and both are approved for those 18 years and older. There is no cost to participants. NorthShore Medical Group receives federal and Washington State funding that covers the expense.
No appointments are necessary. The clinic starts at 2:30 p.m. at NorthShore’s office located at 65371 Highway 14, White Salmon, just east of the Hood River Bridge before the City of Bingen.
Participants will sign up on the waiting list and be helped in the order received. While waiting, Lake Taco will provide tamales to eat and atole, a warm traditional Mexican beverage, to drink.
Hernández said that taking the time to get away, leave work, and drive to events such as this can be particularly difficult on rural and immigrant populations. Together, event sponsors will offer economic support to participants in need by offering $50 visa gift cards. This is to provide peace of mind if they need to miss work to attend the event or take a day off for any post-vaccination symptoms.
WAGAP and Pathways Health Connect will also be on hand during the event. They will be available to talk about community programs that support people to lead healthy lives. For any questions about the event, contact WAGAP at 509-493-2662 or email info@wagap.org.
