The No. 13 ranked Trico League Champion Columbia High Bruins lost 4-3 to the No. 10 ranked South Central Athletic Conference Champion Wahluke High Warriors in a WIAA Class 1A boys soccer first round state playoff game May 19 in Renton, Wash.
The Bruins (13-6) trailed 2-0 midway through the first half and then freshman forward Isaac Reynoso (hat trick) scored a goal to help trim the margin to 2-1 at halftime. The Warriors (14-4-2) then scored two second half goals to build a 4-1 advantage. Reynoso, the Bruins leading scorer (15 goals, six assists), help lead a comeback effort as he scored a goal in the 55th minute and another with seven minutes remaining, making it 4-3.
