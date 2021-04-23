The White Salmon Valley School Board voted unanimously to hire Dr. Sean McGeeney as its next superintendent, district officials announced in an April 23 news release. McGeeney is the Executive Director for P-12 Programs for the Yakima School District.
Recruiting firm Northwest Leadership Associates conducted the district’s national search for a superintendent. The search yielded 11 applicants for the position, five of those were from out of state. Although three candidates were chosen to interview for the position, one of them accepted another position the day before White Salmon Valley’s interviews.
McGeeney and Keith Harris, assistant superintendent for Dickinson, N.D., interviewed for the position April 22. The interview process consisted of a day of touring, interviewing with students, participating in a community forum, and interviewing with the school board. The interviews and the community forums were observed, either live or via Zoom, by nearly seventy district staff and community members, district officials said. Observers ranked the candidates and provided written feedback to the school board.
The school board met in executive session immediately following the interviews to review the input from the community and staff, and to discuss the merits of the two candidates. After a lengthy and considerable discussion, the board selected McGeeney as the district’s next superintendent, according to a press release.
