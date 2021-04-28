Welcome to May! Probably the biggest event in the night sky this month will be a full lunar eclipse, occurring on the 26th. Lunar eclipses also, of course, happen when there is a full Moon, and this one will be another “supermoon,” a bit larger and brighter than normal. The downside is the timing. The eclipse will begin at about 2 a.m., and will be total by about 3 a.m. The Moon will still be partly eclipsed at sunrise, about 5:20 a.m. You will need a good view of the southwestern sky to catch a view. At 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. will be better, when the Moon is a bit higher in the sky. If you don’t want to get up that early, you can enjoy the bright, full Moon on the evening of the 25th.
The planets Jupiter and Saturn are bright in the morning sky. On both May 4 and May 31, the crescent Moon will be located between the two planets, low in the southeastern sky.
Mars is hanging in there, still visible in the evening sky, low in the west. It will be moving through the constellation Gemini, and will be just to the left of the twin stars Castor and Pollux at the end of the month.
Venus will be prominent in May, low in the western sky at sunset. As the month progresses, Venus will get a bit higher in the sky and easier to see. Venus is very bright, the brightest object in the sky other than the Sun and Moon. Mercury will be there too, and May will be a good time to locate our elusive innermost planet. Mercury will be above Venus, and will be brighter than most stars. Look just above Venus and a bit to the left. On May 28, Venus and Mercury will be very close, a really nice conjunction. Look for them about 9 p.m., right after sunset (they will set by 10 p.m.).
A bright star that is coming into view in the evening sky is Vega, the fifth brightest star in our sky, the king of the little constellation Lyra. Look for Vega in the northeast after sunset, just above Cygnus, the swan. Vega was once our “north star,” located close to where we see Polaris today. That was some 12,000-13,000 years ago, and it will again be over the north pole some 12,000 years in the future. Vega is one of our “neighbors” at a distance of about 27 light-years from the solar system. Vega is one of three stars that make up the “summer triangle” when they are high overhead during our summers.
Above Vega, as we look to the east in May, lies the relatively faint constellation Hercules. Look just above Vega, and to the right, and you’ll find Hercules. The bright star Arcturus is located in the constellation Bootes, just above Hercules. Although Hercules does not contain any very bright stars, it does have four moderately bright stars that form a squarish figure, the “keystone” of Hercules. Use the chart that accompanies this article to locate the keystone. The keystone contains an interesting object to locate, the Hercules globular cluster. Globular clusters are gravitationally-bound, dense groups of stars, in a spherical shape. They are dazzling through a telescope. The Hercules cluster is the biggest and brightest of these star clusters in our sky. Even if you don’t have a telescope, you can find it with a pair of binoculars. It will appear as a fuzzy “star.” Look along the top side of the keystone, as we see it, and see if you can locate it!
Enjoy May’s night skies!
