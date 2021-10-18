Is your club or organization planning a holiday event, Nov. 17 through Jan. 1? Send your items to Trisha Walker, trishaw@gorgenew.com, or call 541-386-1234 ext. 109 for more information. Items will be included in our weekly What’s Happening listing, as well as the annual Gift Guide special publication, this year inserting in the Nov. 17 edition of Columbia Gorge News.
Auditions
Oct. 23 & Oct. 25 — Rent at the Bingen Theater, 210 Oak St., Bingen. Oct. 23: Noon to 2 p.m. music audition, 3-4 p.m. acting audition; Oct. 25: 6-7 p.m. music audition and 7-8 p.m. acting audition. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Presented by Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association. Rehearsals in February, performances in May. Questions to joe@garoutte.me.
Children and Teens
Oct. 23-24 — Pumpkin Patch, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Howards Haven Animal Sanctuary, 37 Monogan Howard Road, Lyle (follow the signs). Free; donations accepted but not required. One free pumpkin per child, crafts, photos, pallet maze, more.
Thru Oct. 30 — Halloween Week at the Hood River County Library. Photo booth and book give-away. For branch hours and info at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary
Oct. 30 — Parkdale Pumpkin Parade, 11:30 a.m. Parade route along Baseline in downtown Parkdale. Floats line up at 11 a.m. at the corner of Baseline and Allen. Masks strongly encouraged. Prizes for float entry creativity and to random parade watchers along the route. More on Facebook or April Lara at aprlara@gmail.com or Cara Fischer at cbuck3@gmail.com.
Oct. 31 — Halloween Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. at Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River.
Oct. 31 — Dallesport Fire Station Annual Open House and Maze, 5-9 p.m.
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Community Events
Oct. 18 — Open House and Ribbon Cutting, 10 a.m. to noon (ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m.) at 151 S. Parallel Ave., Dallesport. Port of Klicktat celebrates completion of the first building proposed for Lot 29 in the Dallesport Industrial Park.
Oct. 18 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Oct. 19 — Hood River County Library District Board of Directors Meeting, 7 p.m. via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88987942233 or phone 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 889 8794 2233.
Oct. 20 — CAT Board Meeting, 4-5:30 p.m. virtually at us02web.zoom.us/j/82849272739?pwd=NXMrOUMrSlgxd2hxbWpKSTlWNDdPQT09 or call 253-215- 8782, Meeting ID: 828 4927 2739, Password: 087828.
Oct. 20 — Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District Regular Board Meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/82662887864, or call 253-215-8782, meeting # 826 6288 7864.
Oct. 20 — Film, “Hiding in Plain Sight,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. online; to register for link, visit face-book.com/youththink. Sponsored by YouthThink, “What you think you know vs. the reality of the challenges facing youth today.”
Oct. 21 — NORCOR Board Meeting, 10 a.m. via Zoom, wascocounty-org.zoom.us/j/82455401838; Tele-phone: 1-(253) 215-8782, PIN: 82455401838.
Oct. 21 — Odell Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Oregon Child Development Coalition, 3485 Early Road.
Oct. 21 — Birds & Brews, 7-9 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, The Dalles. With pFriem Family Brewers; 21 and over only event. After-hours access to exhibits and a meet and greet with resident raptors. Tickets $18 members and $22 non-members. Tickets are limited and include one complimentary pFriem beer and snacks. Visit www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541-296-8600 ext. 201 for more info.
Oct. 23 — Fifth Annual Witches Walk, 5-10 p.m. in The Dalles; participating businesses on Facebook at The Dalles Witches Walk. Witches Dance on Federal Street at 7 p.m.
Thru Oct. 24 — Hood River Interstate Bridge Load Testing. Details at portofhoodriver.com.
Oct. 26-27 — All Hazards Preparedness for Animals in Disaster, 8 a.m. to noon via Zoom. For information and to register, visit ruraltraining.org/course/awr-328-v-all-hazards-preparedness-for-animals-in-disasters/?scheduled=true&id=2241.
Oct. 27 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event (ag producers only), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hood River. Must preregister at 360-772-2838 or John.Pitman@STERICYCLE.com.
Oct. 27 — Carbonomics: The Economy of Soil, noon to 2 p.m. Webinar; register to Angel at an-gel@ckcd.org. Free. Sponsored by Central Klickitat and Eastern Klickitat conservation districts.
Oct. 28 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event (ag producers only), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in The Dalles. Must preregister at 360-772-2838 or John.Pitman@STERICYCLE.com.
Oct. 28 — Carson Mobile Farmers Market, noon to 2 p.m. at Backwoods Brewing Company, 1162 Wind River Highway; Cascade Locks Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at 300 S.W. WaNaPa Street.
Oct. 29 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event (ag producers and small businesses only), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Wasco. Must preregister at 360-772-2838 or John.Pitman@STERICYCLE.com.
Oct. 29 — Halloween Movie-thon at Sunshine Mill Winery, The Dalles; 6:30 p.m., “Nightmare Before Christmas” and 8:30 p.m., “Practical Magic.” Cost $20/car, additional opt-in for snacks and a drink. More at www.sunshinemill.com/drive-up-movies.
Oct. 30 — Harvest Fest Marketplace, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Featuring local vendors. To become a vendor call 541-298-8533 or email tdcivicauditorium@gmail.com.
Oct. 30 — Halloween Movie-thon at Sunshine Mill Winery, The Dalles; 6:30 p.m., “Hocus Pocus” and 8:30 p.m., “IT (2017).” Cost $20/car, additional opt-in for snacks and a drink. More at www.sunshinemill.com/drive-up-movies.
Oct. 30 — Halloween Party, 8 p.m. at The Dalles Eagles/Elks, 2006 W. Seventh, The Dalles. Contact the lodge at 541-296-3172 for ticket information. Featuring The Rock Doctors.
Oct. 31 — Halloween Movie-thon at Sunshine Mill Winery, The Dalles; 6:30 p.m., “Coco” and 8:30 p.m., “Hocus Pocus.” Cost $20/car, additional opt-in for snacks and a drink. More at www.sunshinemill.com/drive-up-movies.
Nov. 5 — Mid-Columbia Economic Development District Annual Gorge Economic Symposium. Virtual meeting; visit mcedd.org/strategy/get-involved to participate. More info at Jessica@mcedd.org, and 541-296-2266.
Nov. 6 — Christmas Décor and More Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hood River Valley Christian Church. COVID-19 protocols will be followed (including 20 allowed inside at a time). Funds to Valley Christian Women’s Fellowship ministries.
Nov. 9 — Growing Oregon Gardeners: Level Up Series, 3 p.m. via Zoom. Using Life Cycle Analysis to Under-stand the Sustainability of Your Garden Products and Practices with Gail Langelotto; hosted by OSU horti-culture experts. Free, open to public. Register at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/growing-oregon-gardeners-level-series. Final class in the series.
Nov. 20 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hood River Garbage Service, 3440 Gui-gnard Drive. For more info, call Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling, 541-506-2636, or visit www.tricountyrecycle.com.
Ongoing
Now — Free Organ Lessons. By Garry Estep, Zion Lutheran organist; for individuals or groups for those who play piano and would like to learn how to play a pipe organ. By appointment; contact estepgarry@gmail.com for info.
Daily — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. More information at www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541-296-8600.
Mondays — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can – all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday, Wednesday and Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 9 a.m. to noon at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesdays — Movement and Yoga, 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus, 6-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com. Masks, social distancing. Info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesdays thru Nov. 9 — Persistent Pain Fall Virtual Classes, 1:30-3 p.m. via Zoom. Free, but registration required/link at 541-296-7319. Oct. 12: Moving out of Pain with Laurie VanCott; Oct. 19: Building Skills to Address Your Pain with Laurie VanCott; Oct. 16: Medications for Chronic Pain, Part I with Eric Holeman; Nov. 2: Medications for Chronic Pain, Part II with Eric Holeman; Nov. 9: Sleep it Off: The Interaction Between Pain and Sleep with Dr. Paul Cardosi. More at mcmc.net/for-patients-guests/persistent-pain-education-program.
Tuesdays thru Nov. 16 — Mommy Wellness, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom; register at 541-296-7319 or visit mcmc.net. Oct. 12: Return to Running & Exercise; Oct. 19: Early Child Development & Feeding; Oct. 26: Maternal Mental Health and Post Belly Workout; Nov. 2: Nutrition for Mom & Baby and Kegels, Bladder Health, & Exercise; Nov. 9: Sexual Healing, Scar Management & Exercise; Nov. 16: Post-Partum Exercise, Restful Sleep & Mindfulness for Moms.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Gorge Grown Mobile Farmers Markets, thru October. Moro, first and third Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at Huskey’s 97 Market, 106 Main St.; Maupin, second and fourth Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at Kaiser Park, 506 Deschutes Ave.; The Dalles, every Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at The Dalles Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road. Market info, COVID guidelines at www.gorgegrown.com.
First & Third Wednesday — Lyle Good Food Pantry, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Drive-thru service during COVID restrictions. Come in, apply and take food home the same day.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s, The Dalles. Visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Oct. 14: 100 Anniversary and Installation Dinner, no noon meeting; Oct. 21: Dan Foster of Treatment Services; Oct. 28: Dan Spatz of CGCC.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Fridays — Bilingual Conversation Series, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/88382995731. Casual language exchange; part English and part Spanish. Sponsored by Hood River County Library District.
Fridays — Hood River Mobile Farmers Market, noon-2 p.m. at Hawk’s Ridge Assisted Living, 1795 Eighth Street thru October; Lyle Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Lyle Activity Center, 308 Klickitat Street thru October.
Saturdays — Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Saturday, Dickey Farms, 806 W. Steuben St., Bingen; third Saturday, Tum A Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, Hood River; second, fourth and fifth Saturdays, Hood River Supply, 1945 12th St., Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease or concern.
Saturdays — Gorge Grown Farmers Markets: Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot thru Nov. 30. Market info, COVID guidelines at www.gorgegrown.com.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Saturdays — Saturday Night Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, noon at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Commented