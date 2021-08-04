The Dalles Bridge will be closed to traffic over the weekends beginning Labor Day.
Traffic on The Dalles Bridge is currently being reduced to one traffic lane nightly, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. During these times, traffic is controlled by flaggers with up to 20 minute delays throughout the life of the project, which is planned to end in June 2022.
Full weekend closures of the bridge will take place from Labor Day, Sept. 6, through Memorial Day, May 31, 2022.
During these weekends, the bridge will close Thursday nights at 8 p.m. and will re-open on Monday mornings at 6 a.m.
During these closures, a detour will route traffic across the bridge at Biggs Junction.
The full project includes:
1. Replacing the existing concrete bridge deck.
2. Replacing bridge rail
3. Installing new illumination and navigation lights system across the bridge.
4. Installing bridge screening over the locks and BNSF Railway.
The Dalles Bridge is steel-truss-cantilever bridge on U.S. 197 and was constructed in 1953.
The existing bridge deck is failing and needs to be replaced. The bridge crosses the Columbia River and is a crucial connection point between the Dalles, Oregon and Dallesport and Murdock, Washington.
This project will remove and replace the existing bridge deck and make critical safety repairs. Total project cost is just under $41 million. The cost is shared 50/50 with Washington State DOT and Oregon DOT
