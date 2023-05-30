In an effort to remind motorists to slow down on Washington roadways, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is preforming emphasis patrols in the Klickitat County area as summer season approaches.
The WSP will be using aircraft to observe speeding vehicles. Those observations by aviation troopers will then be relayed to troopers on the ground to initiate traffic stops.
The patrol emphasis is an effort to slow motorists on State Routes and Interstates in Washington. Speed is a major contributor in serious injury and fatality collisions. Motorists will see an increase of law enforcement throughout the county to combat this dangerous behavior.
The emphasis began last week and will continue through the weekend. Officers encourage drivers to “slow down, be aware, and please don’t drive impaired!”
