Aug. 1
LDS - Lake Oswego Stake, 14903 Westlake Drive, Lake Oswego, OR, 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Savier Street Flats, 2270 NW Savier Street, Portland, OR, 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Aug. 2
Russellville Park Gives Back, 20 SE 103rd Ave., Portland, OR, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102, Medford, OR, 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond Street Suite 110, Bend, OR, 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Aug. 4
Oregon City Public Library, 606 John Adams St., Oregon City, Ore., 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Embassy Suites Portland-Downtown, 319 SW Pine St., Portland, Ore., 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Blood Donation Center, 5109 NE 82nd Ave., Vancouver, Wash., 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Aug. 5
Pursue Fitness, 555 West Centennial Blvd, Springfield, Ore., 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 7
Riverside Seventh Day Adventist Church, 463 N. Shepherd Rd, Washougal, Wash., 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
American Pacific Mortgage, 1200 Executive Parkway, Suite 100, Eugene, Ore., 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
City of Bend Police Dept., 555 NE 15th St, Bend, Ore., 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Ascension Lutheran Church, 675 Black Oak Drive, Medford, Ore., 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Aug. 8
Fowler Student Center, 0615 SW Palatine Hill Road, Portland, Ore., 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Portland Blood Donation Center, 3131 N Vancouver Avenue, Portland, Ore., 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 9
Islamic Community Center of Hillsboro, 7270 NW Helvetia Rd, Portland, Ore, 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Aug. 10
Village Church, 330 SW Murray Blvd., Beaverton, Ore., 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
To find a donation site near you, visit www.redcrossblood.org and put in your zip code.
