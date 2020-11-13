Nov. 18 to Dec. 2
New limits and restrictions:
• Take-out only from restaurants and bars
• Close all gyms and fitness organizations.
• Close indoor recreational and entertainment facilities, including theaters, museums, pools, sports courts and hosting venues.
• Close outdoor recreational facilities, zoos, gardens, aquariums, entertainment activities, including pools and hosting venues.
• Faith-based gatherings are limited to 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors.
• Prohibits indoor visits to long-term care facilities.
• Limits grocery stores and pharmacies to 75% capacity and encourages curbside pick-up.
• Limits retail stores and retail malls — both indoor and outdoor — to a 75% capacity and encourages curbside pick-up.
• Requires all businesses mandate work-from-home to the greatest extent possible and close offices to the public.
Unaffected by new rules:
The restrictions came with several exemptions. It does not affect continued state guidance for operations by the Oregon Health Authority that includes:
• Higher education
• Programs for sports, youth, childcare, K-12 schools, and K-12 sports
• Division 1 and professional sports operations.
• Current rules for personal services such as barber shops, hair salons, and non-medical massage therapy.
• Congregate homeless sheltering
• Program for outdoor recreation and sports, youth, childcare, K-12 schools, K-12 sports, Division 1 and professional athletics.
