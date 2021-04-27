The Dalles High’s three-member golf squad won’t show up in any team scores, but nevertheless, the players are focused on continued improvement throughout the short spring season.
Because the high school requirement calls for four players’ scores to count for a team total, the Riverhawk girls golfers are eligible for individual places only. The trio of seniors Samantha Stansbury and Bella Evans, and freshman Katelyn Vassar represents the smallest team that Amy Wilson has had in her four years as The Dalles girls coach.
“Sam and Bella are focusing on enjoying their senior year while trying to play their best golf,” said Wilson, the head golf professional at Goldendale Golf Club. “Katelyn came in as a freshman, but she’s certainly not new to golf. I’ve had the honor of working with Katelyn and Sam since they were in grade school and Bella came to me in eighth grade and she quickly picked up the game. All three ladies work hard to improve and in spite of having a small team this year, we are not lacking in the fun department.”
That fun continues this week. The Dalles hosted a four-team event Monday that included the Pendleton High Buckaroos, Hood River Valley High Eagles, and the Goldendale High Timberwolves at the Goldendale Golf Club (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Riverhawks next match is April 30 at 10 a.m. at The Dalles Country Club, followed by a May 3 tourney at the Wildhorse Resort Golf Course in Pendleton.
The Riverhawks started their season in a four-team tournament April 12 at The Golf Course at Birch Creek in Pendleton. Stansbury and Evans tied for first place as each had a score of 104. The Dalles competed in their second match in a three-team event April 19 at Indian Creek Golf Course in Hood River. Stansbury, a 2019 OSAA Class 5A Girls Golf State Championship qualifier, won the tourney with a score of 102. Evans and Vassar both shot 121.
