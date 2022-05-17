Oregon State Police Senior Trooper Mark Jubitz happened to be nearby when a call was dispatched last summer about a possible overdose at a motel in The Dalles.
He arrived quickly, went inside, and saw a maintenance man wheeling a lifeless-looking person down the hall in a chair. The maintenance man had removed a needle from the person’s arm moments earlier in the hotel room, where they had gone to do a welfare check because the person hadn’t checked out on time.
The person “looked like they were dead and I’ve seen a lot of dead people,” Jubitz said.
Like other local law enforcement officers, Jubitz has naloxone (brand-named Narcan) in his patrol car. It’s an easily administered treatment — a nasal spray — that can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose.
When he got closer, he could see the person barely breathing. He squirted a dose of naloxone in their nose, then “watched and watched and watched — it seemed like forever — and they’re not responding.”
He was preparing to administer a second dose “and all of a sudden they took this big gasping breath and started breathing and was very slowly coming back to moving a little bit.”
A minute later, an ambulance crew arrived and he got out of the way.
One of the crew told Jubitz, “You probably just saved their life.”
“It’s just a matter of minutes, seconds, between having the time to use it and have it work, to it’s not gonna do anything because they’re already deceased,” Jubitz said.
As medics worked, the person was becoming more awake, to the point Jubitz grabbed their hands to keep them from flailing around. The person was able to answer questions.
“When it works, it works, there’s no two ways about it,” Jubitz said of naloxone. Troopers have carried it in their patrol cars for several years now, for just this purpose, he said.
“This person would’ve died, more likely than not, if I had not been there. And that’s not to pat myself on the back,” Jubitz said, “I was just at the right place at the right time with the right tool, which is why the state gives us that tool, so we can help people.”
In Sherman County, Deputy Kyle Pfeifer responded to an overdose earlier this year. The person — who’d been found purplish blue, drug paraphernalia nearby — had been somewhat revived by family members who had done CPR for 15 minutes. He arrived minutes after medics provided a dose of naloxone that fully awakened the person. “Pretty amazing,” Pfeifer said.
The person “was pretty fired up and angry,” Pfeifer recounted. “It ruins the high, so they get kind of agitated. That feeling they just had is now totally gone, and they’re feeling the effects of the CPR and the broken ribs.”
The person customarily used both fentanyl, an opioid, which are depressants, and methamphetamine, a stimulant. It is not an unusual combination of drug use. “They use fentanyl but then do a meth chaser so they can reduce the negative effects of drug and don’t miss the high,” Pfeifer said.
The person had to be given another dose of naloxone on the way to the hospital because its effects had started to wear off.
Naloxone blocks the receptors in the brain that opioids attach to, but it is short-acting. When the naloxone wears off, the overdose can resume. It’s not uncommon to have to give people several doses of naloxone to keep them from slipping back into overdose.
That’s why people treated with naloxone are taken to the hospital so they can continue treatments to prevent the overdose from continuing.
“What’s crazy is I could give you naloxone right now and it would do nothing to you unless you were on drugs,” Jubitz said. “It will not harm you. We’ve done it in training. We’ve taken an expired one, we can shoot it up your nose and it will do nothing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.