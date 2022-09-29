REVISED with new work hours, 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Starting Monday, Oct. 3 and continuing through Thursday, Oct. 6, The Dalles Public Works crews will be cleaning storm water catch basins in the downtown area. Cleaning catch basins allows for fast drainage into the storm water conveyance system.
Crews are scheduled to work on First, Second, Third and Fourth streets from the west side of Lincoln Street to the east side of Taylor Street.
Work will occur between 4:20 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to minimize disruption to traffic and businesses. Visitors and residents are asked to park so that catch basins are accessible during the night work hours.
Temporary traffic controls will not be used during these low-traffic hours. Please stay well clear of the vacuum truck when the truck lights are flashing and proceed with caution around work areas. Questions? Call the Public Works office at 541-296-5401.
