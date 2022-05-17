Matt Herriges, member of the Fort Dalles Fourth Committee, appeared at the regular city council meeting on Monday, May 9, to address concerns about the amount of city funds provided to the committee for the Fourth of July fireworks show.
According to Herriges, the city was expected to put $25,000 for the fireworks into their budget. The contract for the fireworks is $50,000, so half was supposed to come from the city and the committee would raise the other half. However, Herriges said that only $10,000 was allotted for them by the city.
Herriges requested that the council consider reinstating the additional $15,000, as he believed concerns came out of a misunderstanding. The Fort Dalles Fourth Committee was not present at the meeting where the budget was allocated, but Herriges said they weren’t aware they should go.
Additionally, Herriges said the committee submitted a profit and loss statement to former City Manager Julie Krueger, but with her retirement and period of family leave, that statement apparently didn’t make it to the meeting, making it look like the committee wasn’t willing to share financial information.
“At that meeting, it was implied that we weren’t being … upfront and willing to reveal our monies and where we’re at, and that is not true,” he said. “... We’re just looking for a good event, we’re more than willing to share all the financials and make sure that we’re honest and transparent with our funding.”
City Councilor Tim McGlothlin, who was leading the meeting as council president due to Mayor Richard Mays’ absence, told Herriges he would direct the issue to new City Manager Matthew Klebes, as the budget hasn’t yet been approved, meaning money can still be added back in.
“Matthew and I have spoken,” McGlothlin said. “He’s fully aware of your commitment and we’re willing to sit down and … listen to your request for $15,000 to reinstate so that the fireworks could go ahead.”
Herriges said he was grateful for the city’s willingness to listen to his request.
“It’s an event that can’t be pulled off without the city’s support,” he said.
Fireworks spark behind an American flag at Festival Park in The Dalles during the 2021 Fort Dalles Fourth celebration.CGN photo/file
