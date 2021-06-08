The Dalles Sluggers youth baseball team capped the 2021 season with a first-place finish in the Silver Bracket last week at a 14U tournament in Hillsboro.
The Northwest Nations Memorial Day Challenge included pool play followed by bracket play based on pool play results.
The Dalles split two pool play games, defeating Clackamas 12-4 before losing 8-7 to Tigard. The Dalles won 9-5 over Westview and then 12-8 over Tualatin in the Silver Bracket championship game.
Team members are: Joshua Brackenbury, Brock Armstrong, Evan Ortega, Sawyer Dray, Jack Thiemann, Hudson Case, Hunter Bustos, Cody Agidius, Trey Hodges, Finley Corbin, Will Booth and Sterling Coburn. Coaches are assistant Bailey Ortega and head coach David Ortega.
