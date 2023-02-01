The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Farquharson presented her quarterly report at the regular city council meeting on Jan. 23, in which she talked about the most recent lodging report, as well as gave a general overview of the Chamber’s recent projects.
In Farquharson’s report, she compiled a variety of different statistics to give a frame of reference. Though the tourism numbers remain lower than they were before the pandemic, they are consistent with numbers seen in the entire Gorge region, the Pacific Northwest, and the U.S. as a whole.
Farquharson also went over recent press coverage, most notably “Wander with Wonder,” an international foodie publication that visited The Dalles a few months ago. In the 32 hours that writer Tracy Baird was in The Dalles, Farquharson was able to get her into 12 different locations, which she will ultimately write about in her piece.
Baird’s visit illustrates a way the Chamber is able to get coverage for less than it would cost, which Farquharson spoke about. What the Chamber uses are familiarization tours, colloquially known as “fam tours,” in which the Chamber brings someone to the city and pays for their travel, lodging, and food, in exchange for their coverage.
Another example Farquharson gave of this was a feature recently done by “The Reel News,” a fishing newspaper based out of Seattle, in which The Dalles was on the cover and had a 1.5 page long story inside.
“For me to print and reserve those pages for whatever I wanted to put on there, pictures, text and everything, the front cover, inside cover, and half of another page inside would be $7,485,” Farquharson said. “But because I do it in the form of a fam tour, I’m bringing down the writer, I pay for him overnight, pay for his meals and his excursion and then he goes back and writes the story ... My total expenses were $637. So we saved $6,848 by doing this method.”
In other business, the city council were presented with contracts for two repair packages for Sorosis reservoir. The first option was to extend the reservoir’s life by 25 years for $600,000, and the second was to extend its life by 50 years for $900,000. The council voted for the second option, deciding it would be most efficient to double the life extension for only a 33% price increase.
The council also approved some minor fee changes. The fee for a check bouncing has gone from $25 to $30.
