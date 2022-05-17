Success breeds success and that can be the case over the course of an era, a season and even a two-day track and field meet.
Quick starting The Dalles High opened each day strong at last week’s two-day Intermountain Conference championship meet and the result were a number of state qualifiers for this weekend’s Class 5A state meet.
The highlight for the Riverhawks was the girls sweep of the relays at the IMC finals at Crook County High in Prineville. The Dalles opened Saturday’s finals by winning the 4x100 meter relay in a season-best 51.30 seconds. Lilly Adams, Madelyn Harrison, Amyrah Hill, and Zoe Dunn connected with the baton three times around the Ward Rhoden Stadium track and produced the second-fastest time in Class 5A this season.
A few hours later, the same Riverhawk quartet finished their individual events to meet up again and churn out a district title in the 4x400 - in the third-fastest 5A time, 4:14.94.
“Our 4x100 meter girls team, they kind of set the tone for the meet by getting that first running event on Day 2,” Coach Garth Miller said. “It just gets them fired up and the rest of the team fired up when you have opening success like that. It was fun to see them win the district championship.
“They built on that the rest of the day with their performances. And then, they ended the meet too (with a win).”
Day 1 wasn’t too bad either. The Riverhawks opened the meet with four wins in the first four events completed on Friday. The first title came from distance runner, junior Juan Diego Contreras, who won the 3000-meter run in 8 minutes, 56.7 seconds. Contreras pulled away from Hood River’s Elliot Hawley (9:03.62) and teammate Leo Lemann (9:17.2). Both those runners qualified for the 5A state meet – Lemann earned a wild-card berth.
State qualifiers are the top two finishers at district meets, plus statewide wild-card performances to fill up the entrant fields in each event.
The second district title on Friday’s opening day for The Dalles came from Zoe Dunn, who won the long jump with a personal-best jump of 17 feet, 8 inches. It was the start of a busy weekend for Dunn, who anchored both relay wins and finished second on Saturday in the triple jump.
“She’s just a gifted athlete with a great attitude and she had a great meet,” Miller said.
Title No. 3 came from Taylor Morehouse, who cleared a personal-best 15 feet in the pole vault to remain unbeaten in his specialty this season. Morehouse won the competition at 13 feet, cleared 14, then went to 15 and cleared that on his third attempt. He raised the bar to 15-8, which would have been a meet and school record. Morehouse also won the district pole vault title in 2021.
“His last jump was close there (at 15-8),” Miller said, “He’s jumping really well at the right time.”
Jaxon Pullen had the fourth championship for The Dalles on Day 1 – his long jump title at 20 feet, 1.25 inches. Pullen’s district meet would end prematurely on the second day, however. He aggravated a nagging leg injury as he was running anchor on The Dalles’ 4x100 relay.
“I feel bad for Jaxon because, as a senior, I just really wanted him to have his big day at district,” Miller said. “It didn’t work out that way. But he is a district champion in the long jump.”
Pullen, the defending 100 and 200 IMC champion, had qualified first in Friday’s prelims in the 100 and third in the 200 prelims, but the injury cut his day short.
The Dalles, which finished fourth out of six teams in both the girls and boys meets, had a handful of other state-meet qualifiers including Lemann. “He’s one of those quiet, hard workers that keeps bringing it to every meet,” Miller said of Lemann, who was seventh in Saturday’s competitive 1500.
Ridgeview senior Finn Anspach won the metric mile in 4:06.29; Contreras was second (4:07.29); and Hood River’s Elliot Hawley was third (4:08.34). “That was a great race, and it just came down to the kick,” Miller said. “It was exciting and they all qualified, so they get to race each other – plus some – at Hayward.”
“We have expectations of getting kids on the podium (top eight placers),” Miller said, looking ahead to the state meet. “They’ll be ready to compete and just have a great experience down there.”
Other notable performances for The Dalles at district came from Connor Blair, who was third in the 400 and fourth in the 300 intermediate hurdles; Amyrah Hill, who PR’d in the 100; Hannah Adams’ 17.92 PR in the 100 high hurdles; and Lilly Adams, whose PR of 27.67 seconds in the 200 earned her a wild-card berth to state.
“Lilly went from the sixth seed to earning that third place and a post at state,” Miller said. “She went 28.62 in the prelims and then went 27.67 in the final. She rocked it by running a PR.”
