Gorge Women in Black

From left in front are Sara McCaffrey, Lani Roberts, Margaret Tomas, and Bentley Barbour. In back are Kristen Reese, left, and Ruth Tsu. 

 Kirby Neumann-Rea photo

Members of the Gorge Women In Black advocacy group stand on Oak Street in Hood River on Dec. 18, in support of peace and social justice concerns, as they do each Friday, The women remain silent except to answer questions. From left in front are Sara McCaffrey, Lani Roberts, Margaret Tomas, and Bentley Barbour. In back are Kristen Reese, left, and Ruth Tsu. Roberts holds a sign that reads, in part, “We stand in black, mourning for lives lost and broken by violence/We stand for those who in struggle for justice and peace.” Women in Black will be in place on Christmas Day, noon to 1 p.m., at Fifth and Oak streets at the base of the stairs to Georgiana Smith Gardens (Hood River Library). 

