Members of the Gorge Women In Black advocacy group stand on Oak Street in Hood River on Dec. 18, in support of peace and social justice concerns, as they do each Friday, The women remain silent except to answer questions. From left in front are Sara McCaffrey, Lani Roberts, Margaret Tomas, and Bentley Barbour. In back are Kristen Reese, left, and Ruth Tsu. Roberts holds a sign that reads, in part, “We stand in black, mourning for lives lost and broken by violence/We stand for those who in struggle for justice and peace.” Women in Black will be in place on Christmas Day, noon to 1 p.m., at Fifth and Oak streets at the base of the stairs to Georgiana Smith Gardens (Hood River Library).
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards. Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
Headlines straight to your inbox!
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Obituary: William “Bill” Goe
- Deaths and services, Dec. 16 edition
- UPDATED: Thanksgiving sparks local COVID-19 spike
- Vehicle accident causes gas service disruption in White Salmon, Hood River
- Obituary: Jamie McNab
- COVID-19 outbreak reported in Klickitat County
- Obituary: Julie Hay
- Walden delivers farewell address
- Local artists: Bingen’s The Bazaar continues through Christmas Eve
- Chamber: ‘Shop Local’ more critical than ever
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Standing for Peace
- NORCOR staff ready Christmas goodie bags
- What's Happening, Dec. 23 edition
- Vehicle accident causes gas service disruption in White Salmon, Hood River
- Eagles soar at tournament
- Hood River County Health Department: ‘Feeling hope and remaining cautious as the COVID-19 vaccine arrives’
- Deadline Sunday for Wasco County emergency business grant program
- WA Notify app alerts users to COVID-19 exposure
Commented